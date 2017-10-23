A primary school in KwaZulu-Natal was evacuated on Monday morning‚ after the school received threats of a bomb on the premises.

Security officers and police were called to Lotusville Primary in Verulam‚ after receiving a call from a teacher about bomb threats made to the school.

Prem Balram of local security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said that two anonymous calls had been made alleging that a bomb was planted at the school.

"RUSA officers assisted teachers to evacuate about 850 pupils from their classrooms to the school grounds. The officers are currently awaiting the police bomb disposal unit to conduct a search of the school premises‚" said Balram.