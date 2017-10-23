A prominent Durban mountaineer was arrested on Monday night after allegedly using his car to forcibly drag a wooden guard hut down Bellamont Road in Umdloti.

This comes a month after he was arrested for the same offense‚ and faces a standing charge of malicious damage to property.

The man had purportedly been irked by the erection of the hut by a security company which controls access to the plush seaside road.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the explorer‚ who lives nearby‚ was arrested at the scene.

“He towed away the guard hut again‚” he said.

“Police have registered a case of malicious damage to property and will be investigating this matter further.”

It is understood that the well-known personality had‚ using his vehicle‚ lashed a chain around the wooden hut and dragged it from its concrete base.