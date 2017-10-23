The chances of two South African lawyers arrested on Tuesday in Tanzania being released any time soon are minimal‚ as the east African country is yet to charge them.

The lawyers‚ who cannot be named‚ are being kept in custody without being charged along with one Ugandan and 9 other Tanzanian lawyers. The 12 were allegedly preparing for a case challenging the Tanzanian government’s decision to ban drop-in centres that served people particularly at risk of contracting HIV.

"The challenge we have is that we are engaging with people who are operating outside the confines of the law. In this case‚ because they are doing things arbitrarily‚ we are waiting for [Tanzanian authorities] to decide whether or not they are charging them‚ because they haven't done so‚" Matilda Lasseko of the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa told TimesLIVE.