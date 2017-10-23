Suspect in court for alleged rape of four-year-old girl

A 21-year-old man accused of raping a 4-year-old girl appeared in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The man allegedly raped the child at her Turffontein home on Friday. He was found and arrested by police in less than 24 hours with the assistance of the Booysens Community Police Forum‚ community members.

The mother of the 4-year-old who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child said that she is struggling to come to terms with what happened to her daughter. “I still can’t believe it. I did not expect such a horrible thing to happen to my child‚ my only child. I am struggling to come to terms with this because we know the person who did it. My daughter’s life is already changing; she doesn’t go outside to play with other children anymore. Since that day she has not been interested in eating. I can see that it’s trauma‚” the mother said.

The woman said that her daughter was developing a fear for men as a result.

“I am saddened because she can see what’s happening‚ she understands. I noticed something that she never did before; she is scared of men now. Whenever a man get close to her she cries or looks scared‚” said the mother.

The man was not asked to plead and is due to reappear in court on October 30.