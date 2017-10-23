Waiting game as judgment on who will lead Shembe church is reserved

There was cautious jubilation from the two warring Shembe church factions on Monday afternoon as they exited the courtroom after the Pietermaritzburg High Court reserved judgment in their long running succession battle.

If anything‚ the appeal judges who now have to contend with the authenticity of documents that saw Vela Shembe winning last year's battle over Mduduzi Shembe for the control of the 2 million-member church gave little indication of what direction the seven-year marathon case will take.

The battle for supremacy of the vast church has been in court since 2011 after the death of its leader‚ Vimbeni Shembe.

His son Mduduzi Shembe and his paternal uncle Vela Shembe both claim to be the rightful heirs to the throne.