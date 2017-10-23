Christine Nxumalo‚ who lost her sister‚ Virginia Machpelah‚ in the Life Esidimeni debacle‚ says the arbitration hearings have not given her closure. The hearings were set up to give answers to families whose relatives died when they were moved from Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs.

But Nxumalo says: "Families are not getting answers‚" because‚ she believes‚ NGO owners have not been truthful. The lack of answers "makes me really‚ really angry‚" she added.

"Our families were sent to the slaughterhouse‚" said Nxumalo. Her sister Virginia‚ who had Alzheimer’s Disease‚ died after spending two months in an NGO called Precious Angels. Nxumalo does not know what led to her sister's death‚ and she has never met the owner of Precious Angels‚ who she says has been "hiding" from her.

Nxumalo has been waiting 14 months to get Machpelah's post mortem from police‚ and now faces a double tragedy – Machpelah's daughter‚ Shaniece‚ died the day the arbitration hearings started on October 9.

It was the day after Shaniece’s 21st birthday‚ and although her cause of death is unknown‚ Nxumalo is convinced that the stress of her mother's death played a role. A post mortem is still outstanding‚ although Nxumalo has already been told her niece’s death was from "natural causes".