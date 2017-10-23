South Africa

Witnesses to testify before sentencing of 'coffin case' farm workers

23 October 2017 - 10:52 By Naledi Shange
From left: Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson appear at the High Court sitting at the Middleburg Magistrates court in Mpumalanga ahead of sentencing proceedings.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Times

Three witnesses are expected to testify in the Middelburg High Court during the sentencing proceedings of two farm workers convicted of trying to kill Middelburg resident Victor Mlotshwa.

The witnesses are Mlotshwa‚ Human Rights Commissioner Johannes Sibanyoni‚ and a social worker.

It was not immediately clear whether Judge Segopotje Mphahlele would deliver her verdict today.

On August 25‚ she found Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen guilty of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The two‚ who were arrested after a video they took of themselves forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral‚ appeared in a packed court room dressed in the same suits they had worn throughout the trial.

Mlotshwa had testified that the two men had suddenly attacked him as he waited to hitchhike.

The two denied this‚ claiming they had found Mlotshwa in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.

The cables‚ however‚ were never found.

The case continues.

