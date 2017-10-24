‘Anarchy’ in crime intelligence services‚ says Mbalula

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at police crime intelligence services saying there is “anarchy” in its ranks and no stability in its leadership.

Mbalula was responding to questions from Parliament's police portfolio committee about the crime statistics released earlier on Tuesday.

During a media conference afterwards‚ he said a functional crime intelligence unit was key in tackling South Africa's crime problem.

He told the committee vetting of members of the unit remained a problem.

“There are people in crime intelligence who are busy tapping phones‚ but they aren't vetted”.

He said this “anarchy” was created by people using vetting to settle political scores.

“If they don't like you‚ they don't clear you and when they want to get rid of you‚ they expose you for not having the clearance‚” he said.

“We are running a rogue state‚” he said.

But he said he did not believe the unit was “dysfunctional”.

“I think it is misled‚” he said.

Mbalula said the CI headquarters specifically were problematic as there was no leadership or stability.

“We have had 12 people exchange leadership since Richard Mdluli was suspended‚” he said.