ANC dragged into coffin case

The "coffin assault" victim's close association with the ANC came under the spotlight yesterday, as he revealed that the party paid for his counselling sessions and continued to "take care" of him, because he is unemployed.

Testifying in sentencing proceedings against his two attackers, Victor Mlotshwa said he had no idea how much the ANC had paid for his counselling sessions. He could not recall the name of the counsellor or her address.

"This is the same ANC which put a big truck outside to intimidate people?" asked Org Basson, lawyer for Theo Jackson, one of the accused.

"I do not know about them intimidating people," Mlotshwa replied.