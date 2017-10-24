A criminologist claims that an increase in arrests through police action is nothing more than a move to target the poor.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who released the crime statistics on Tuesday‚ revealed that there had been an increase in arrests‚ attributing this to hard-working police.

The statistics show that there were nearly 400‚000 criminal cases opened as a result of police action.

These cases related to arrests for the illegal possession of guns and ammunition‚ driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol‚ drug-related crimes and people arrested for sexual offences.