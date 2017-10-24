Between 18 and 21 of the 52 South Africans murdered per day are killed with guns.

This is according to non-profit Gun Free South Africa (GFSA).

The police released their annual crime statistics on Tuesday‚ documenting the period from April 2016 to March this year.

The murder rate increased by 1.8%‚ with 19‚016 people killed. Attempted murder rose by 0.4% to about 50 per day (18‚205) while robberies with aggravating circumstances rose by 6.4%. These are crimes commonly committed with guns.