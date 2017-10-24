Cape Town will get some much-needed rain this week‚ while storm-weary Joburgers and Durbanites are also in for some more wet weather.

Sadly‚ the Cape showers will not be enough to raise dam levels‚ forecasters said.

SA Weather Service forecaster Wayne Venter said temperatures will soar to the low 30s for Johannesburg this week but will drop as the weekend approaches.

“We have a chance of thunderstorms for today‚ Thursday and Friday in the afternoon‚ leading into the evening. By the weekend it will be cooling down quite significantly with a cold front moving through. Temperatures will be in the mid to high teens for the weekend and mostly cloudy‚” Venter said.

The maximum temperature for Johannesburg will be 29°C on Tuesday.

“For Cape Town‚ a cold front will be moving through on Wednesday. It looks like mainly in the afternoon‚ evening hours. We do have a possibility for some rain for Wednesday into Thursday but for the remainder of the week we aren’t expecting any rain. Rain will be along the coastal areas‚” Venter said.