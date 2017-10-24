Gun Free South Africa has hit out at Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ saying that his lax grasp of how illegal guns drive up crime rates is “worrying”.

Mbalula released the annual statistics - which cover crimes committed between April 2016 and March 2017 - and said that police recorded a 9% improvement in the recovery of illegal firearms and ammunition in the 2016/17 year.

The seizure of guns and ammunition is heavily dependent on police action‚ with officers chalking up over 16‚000 individual cases during the year under review. According to the statistics‚ the number of cases of illegal firearms and ammunition rose to 16‚134‚ from 14‚772 the previous reporting year.

