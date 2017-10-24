Eskom suspends plans to disconnect Merafong municipality
Eskom has announced that it will not proceed with plans to interrupt the electricity supply to Merafong City local municipality.
The announcement came less than a day before the scheduled disconnection of the electricity supply to the municipality due to non-payment.
“The disconnection of bulk electricity supply planned for the Merafong Municipality on Wednesday‚ 25 October 2017‚ has been suspended after an agreement was brokered between Merafong‚ Eskom and Gauteng Treasury. A payment arrangement was entered into and Eskom will closely monitor the situation and provide an update should circumstances change‚” Eskom said in a statement.
While Eskom and Merafong City have not revealed the amount of debt that the municipality owes‚ it is believed to run into millions of rand.
