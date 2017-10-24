Eskom has announced that it will not proceed with plans to interrupt the electricity supply to Merafong City local municipality.

The announcement came less than a day before the scheduled disconnection of the electricity supply to the municipality due to non-payment.

“The disconnection of bulk electricity supply planned for the Merafong Municipality on Wednesday‚ 25 October 2017‚ has been suspended after an agreement was brokered between Merafong‚ Eskom and Gauteng Treasury. A payment arrangement was entered into and Eskom will closely monitor the situation and provide an update should circumstances change‚” Eskom said in a statement.

While Eskom and Merafong City have not revealed the amount of debt that the municipality owes‚ it is believed to run into millions of rand.