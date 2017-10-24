South Africa

Gauteng accounts for most service-delivery protests: research

24 October 2017 - 13:54 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
THE FACE OF DESPAIR: Residents of Eldorado Park in southern Johannesburg protest to demand houses and land as anger engulfs poor South Africans whose upliftment was abandoned by the ANC in favour of looting state resources to enrich an elite.
THE FACE OF DESPAIR: Residents of Eldorado Park in southern Johannesburg protest to demand houses and land as anger engulfs poor South Africans whose upliftment was abandoned by the ANC in favour of looting state resources to enrich an elite.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Gauteng is the leading province in service-delivery protests‚ according to research‚ accounting for more than 33% of protests recorded.

The province is followed by Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and North West. All four provinces account for three-quarters of the protests recorded in 2017.

“Gauteng has been the most prominent site for service-delivery protests this year‚ accounting for more than one out of every three protests‚” said Karen Heese‚ an economist at Municipal IQ‚ a local government data and intelligence organisation that collects data on service-delivery protests staged against municipalities.

According to Municipal IQ‚ 2014 holds the record for the highest number of protests‚ followed by 2012. The year 2017 has so far produced the third-highest number of protests‚ accounting for 11% of service-delivery protests since 2004.

“Violent protest activity remains a concern for many South African communities‚ given its adverse impact on schooling‚ work opportunities and community safety.

“It is of further concern that policing of protests appears to add another layer of violence – further destabilising the already vulnerable relationship between communities and authority figures‚” Heese said.

READ MORE

Kruger Park's Orpen Gate blocked by protest

The Kruger National Park is warning its visitors of a protest that blocked the R531 road in front of the Southern Wildlife College on Tuesday.
News
3 hours ago

Protesters block Lanseria Airport entrance

Commuters at Lanseria Airport had to use an alternative entrance when a group of 500 residents from a nearby township blocked the main entrance on ...
News
1 day ago

Two years and counting - University fees frustration mounts

With student protests beginning to flare up again at various campuses across the country‚ the University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor‚ Dr Max Price‚ ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Joburg traffic lights staying on in the rain - but power outages surge South Africa
  2. Another award for top SA Aids researchers South Africa
  3. What could kill you South Africa
  4. #CrimeStats: Mbalula doesn't understand the danger of guns - Gun Free SA South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
X