Henri van Breda could have 'faked' losing consciousness

Triple-murder accused Henri van Breda sat quietly in court on Monday while a witness for the defence conceded that he might have been "malingering" (feigning illness).

Mike du Trevou, a neurosurgeon testifying for the defence, said it could not be ruled out that Van Breda had made up his story that he had lain passed out for two hours and 40 minutes after his family had been brutally attacked in their luxury home in 2015 - leaving three of them dead.

Senior prosecutor Susan Galloway had taken the doctor through the range of causes of loss of consciousness to see which could be eliminated with respect to Henri van Breda.

Van Breda has no "medical condition" that could explain it. He was "not on medication". If a panic attack had caused him to faint, he would have felt better "the minute he was horizontal" and the blood rushed back to his head.

He had made "no mention" to the doctor who examined him of the two hours and 40 minutes for which he claims he was out cold.

The only one he would not exclude - other than malingering - was a possible mild to moderate "physical injury" which could exist yet still not show up on his MRI which came back normal.