Hijackings and house robberies - the crimes South Africans fear the most - have increased‚ along with murder.

Police released the country's annual crime statistics on Tuesday showing a rise in serious and violent crimes.

The statistics show that on average 52 people are murdered every day‚ with attempted murders numbering 50 a day.

Police also revealed that there were 140‚956 violent robberies in South Africa.

Of these‚ there were 22‚343 house robberies‚ which had increased by 7.3%‚ and 16‚717 vehicle hijackings‚ which rose by 14.5%.