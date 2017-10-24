Police have launched a manhunt for a group of men who shot and killed a meter-taxi operator in Pine Avenue‚ Ferndale on Monday.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said an unconfirmed number of males in a red car travelling in the opposite direction shot at the deceased’s Toyota Corolla several times before speeding off.

“The taxi driver was shot at close range. He had several bullet wounds and was declared dead on the spot. The motive for the shooting is not yet known‚” said Masondo.

The driver’s identity has not been released‚ as his next-of-kin have yet to be informed. Sources close to the industry said the recent attack is not related to the taxi business.

The killing comes in the wake of increasing tension between meter-taxi operators and Uber drivers in Johannesburg‚ over issues relating to prices and routes.

Since the beginning of the year‚ close to 300 incidents of violence have been reported between drivers of Uber and meter taxis. Local government has established a special task team to stop the violence.

More than 166 cases are under investigation‚ and 28 arrests have been made.

Uber has implemented a number of safety measures for its operators and has called on government to take a stronger stand to end violence in the industry.