A 20% reduction in traffic cable faults has been achieved due to interventions taken by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA)‚ the entity says.

With over 2‚135 signalised intersections across Johannesburg’s road network‚ the city's road agency said on Tuesday that traffic cable faults have been reduced from 185 in November 2016 to 147 in September 2017.

Since the inception of the "No-Joints Policy" in March‚ JRA has re-cabled 30 intersections as part of a systemic rollout of recabling at 200 intersections under way in this financial year.

Re-cabling aims to progressively reduce high incidence of signal downtime at the most critical high-volume intersections city wide.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ said in a statement the JRA has identified key intersections which are major contributors to congestion across the city.

The City has invested R45-million Capex budget as part of the 2017/2018 implementation programme which will see the recabling of 200 priority intersections‚ Councillor Makhuba said.

The roll out involves the removal of old and damaged joints that give rise to repeated faults‚ most prevalent during rain.

The project will see the recabling of 40 intersections from July-October 2017‚ 30 from November-December 2017‚ 50 from January-March 2018 and 80 from April-June 2018. All fault types‚ with the exception of power faults‚ have seen a reduction‚ the JRA said.

"Since last November‚ power outages have increased from over 30% to over 50% in September 2017.