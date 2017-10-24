Joburg traffic lights staying on in the rain - but power outages surge
A 20% reduction in traffic cable faults has been achieved due to interventions taken by the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA)‚ the entity says.
With over 2‚135 signalised intersections across Johannesburg’s road network‚ the city's road agency said on Tuesday that traffic cable faults have been reduced from 185 in November 2016 to 147 in September 2017.
Since the inception of the "No-Joints Policy" in March‚ JRA has re-cabled 30 intersections as part of a systemic rollout of recabling at 200 intersections under way in this financial year.
Re-cabling aims to progressively reduce high incidence of signal downtime at the most critical high-volume intersections city wide.
Member of the Mayoral Committee for Transport‚ Nonhlanhla Makhuba‚ said in a statement the JRA has identified key intersections which are major contributors to congestion across the city.
The City has invested R45-million Capex budget as part of the 2017/2018 implementation programme which will see the recabling of 200 priority intersections‚ Councillor Makhuba said.
The roll out involves the removal of old and damaged joints that give rise to repeated faults‚ most prevalent during rain.
The project will see the recabling of 40 intersections from July-October 2017‚ 30 from November-December 2017‚ 50 from January-March 2018 and 80 from April-June 2018. All fault types‚ with the exception of power faults‚ have seen a reduction‚ the JRA said.
"Since last November‚ power outages have increased from over 30% to over 50% in September 2017.
"Analysis of JRA’s traffic fault statistics reveals that technical faults contributed to 20% overall faults in November 2016.
"Over the last nine months‚ technical faults have seen a 6% reduction‚ and at present stands at 14%.
"In addressing power outages‚ the city has established a closer relationship between JRA‚ City Power and Eskom to improve turnaround time to restore power."
The JRA has also installed 427 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) units installed across the city to provide power to intersections during outages‚ allowing Eskom and City Power to address faults within 24 hours.
"This has reduced traffic signal outages‚ congestion and has improved motorist safety‚" it said.
JRA has set aside R30 million towards the roll out of 230 additional UPS units over the current financial year. The staggered implementation will include 30 UPS units installed from October–December 2017‚ 100 from January-March 2018 and 100 from April–June 2018.
Meanwhile‚ the JRA has implemented a Smart Traffic System which includes remote monitoring of traffic signals to ensure that faults are detected and immediately‚ technicians dispatched and repairs carried out.
The city entity said that since the implementation of the Smart Traffic System‚ 75% of faults have been detected by remote monitoring system and proactive maintenance by JRA technicians. "The turnaround time per fault repair by JRA technicians is at present at 21 hours."
"... Efforts are under way to employ additional traffic signal technicians to improve pro-active maintenance and diagnosis of repeat faults.
"We are implementing the use of alternative materials to reduce copper content in cables in our fight against theft and vandalism‚" it added.
