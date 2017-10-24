Joburg's safety rating plunges

Johannesburg has scored 50 in a ranking of 60 cities around the world for digital, health, infrastructure and personal security.

And the situation is worsening - the city has slid nine places since 2015.

The Safe Cities Index 2017, compiled by the intelligence unit of the UK's The Economist magazine, notes: "While the human toll of crime, violence and vandalism is heavy, it is worth noting that the economic toll is significant too.

"Moreover, the two factors are part of a negative feedback loop [because] damage and lost revenue leave cities with even fewer resources with which to tackle violence and crime."

High levels of urban crime also lead to increases in the cost of living for residents because crime pushes up the prices of home insurance, the unit states.