Kruger Park's Orpen Gate blocked by protest

24 October 2017 - 11:32 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Orpen Gate
The Kruger National Park is warning its visitors of a protest that blocked the R531 road in front of the Southern Wildlife College on Tuesday.

As a result visitors will not be able to reach the Orpen Gate and are advised to use alternative gates such as Paul Kruger and Phalaborwa to access or exit the park until further notice.

William Mabasa‚ spokesperson for SANParks‚ said that a similar protest took place a week ago in the area.

“The protest started early this morning‚ a similar one took place a week ago. We don’t have information on why the protest is taking place; our only concern is that it’s a road that leads up to our gate so that makes it inaccessible for the visitors. The road that leads visitors to us passes through that settlement‚” Mabasa said.

