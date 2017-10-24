Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has told a lawyer she will voluntarily testify at the Life Esidimeni hearings.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo told the arbitration hearing that the state had made contact with Mahlangu and she could not attend now as she was writing exams‚ but would come in November or December.

Mahlangu was the leader behind the project to close Life Esidimeni homes and move 1‚712 psychiatric patients into ill-equipped NGOs or their family homes.

By February this year‚ 118 mentally ill people had died in NGOs and 141 had died in total by last month.

Families have called on Mahlangu to be subpoenaed from London‚ where she is studying‚ to explain why the Life Esidimeni homes were shut.