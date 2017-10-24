Former president Nelson Mandela's eldest granddaughter has joined a growing list of women around the world who have bravely exposed falling victim to sexual assault and harassment.

Ndileka Mandela set social media abuzz when she took to Facebook to reveal her five-year secret. She said she was raped by her former boyfriend in her bedroom.

Ndileka told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that she was following in her grandfather's footsteps by speaking about a personal ordeal.

"He was willing to announce to the world the loss of his son‚ my uncle Makgatho‚ to HIV/Aids‚" she said.

"Granddad did this to unite the world to take urgent action to address this illness‚ which knows no boundaries of race‚ status‚ age or gender. This was at a time when there was a great stigma with regard to HIV/Aids.