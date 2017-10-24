Police Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday criticised “lazy police” for failing to tackle crime.

He said crime had dropped by 1.8% but: “I don't feel it‚ and our people don't feel it.”

As Mbalula released crime statistics in parliament on Tuesday‚ Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi was attending the funeral of his nephew Andile‚ who was stabbed in Gugulethu‚ a mere 20-minute drive from where the minister was speaking.

The annual statistics cover crimes committed between April 2016 and March 2017.

Making a statement before releasing the numbers‚ Mbalula said: “We must not see the statistics as mere numbers but as real feelings‚ real lives‚ real harm‚ real losses and death.”