Mystery of body in ceiling

Staff at Stellenbosch Hospital have been left baffled after a man's body was found in the hospital ceiling, two weeks after he disappeared from his bed.

Western Cape health department spokesman Mark van der Heever said the 61-year-old was admitted to the hospital on October 5 after he underwent abdominal surgery at Paarl Hospital.

Van der Heever said when a nurse went to get clean linen, the man disappeared. He said hospital management and SAPS started looking for him.

"The patient's body was discovered 13 days later in an isolated area in the ceiling," said Van der Heever.

He said they would meet the family to discuss the results of the autopsy once the report became available.