South Africa

Mystery of body in ceiling

24 October 2017 - 05:37 By ARON HYMAN
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

Staff at Stellenbosch Hospital have been left baffled after a man's body was found in the hospital ceiling, two weeks after he disappeared from his bed.

Western Cape health department spokesman Mark van der Heever said the 61-year-old was admitted to the hospital on October 5 after he underwent abdominal surgery at Paarl Hospital.

Van der Heever said when a nurse went to get clean linen, the man disappeared. He said hospital management and SAPS started looking for him.

"The patient's body was discovered 13 days later in an isolated area in the ceiling," said Van der Heever.

He said they would meet the family to discuss the results of the autopsy once the report became available.

Most read

  1. Tenants battle with rent in hard times South Africa
  2. Joburg's safety rating plunges South Africa
  3. Storm damage hits R500m South Africa
  4. Henri van Breda could have 'faked' losing consciousness South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

'I regret not taking him to the police': #CoffinAssault convict
Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
X