The number of murders committed in 2016/17 increased 1.8% year-on-year‚ even though contact crimes as a broad category saw a drop of 2.4%.

Releasing the crime statistics in parliament today‚ SAPS head of statistics Norman Sekhukhune said that 19‚016 murders were reported in the past year‚ up from 18‚673 in the previous year‚ while 608‚321 cases of contact crime were reported in 2016/17.

Murder increased in four of the nine provinces – KwaZulu-Natal (2.2%)‚ Western Cape (2.7%)‚ Gauteng (6.7%) and Mpumalanga (11.1%).