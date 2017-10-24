South Africa

Progress in the case of Ahmed Timol: family

24 October 2017 - 19:39 By Timeslive
Ahmed Timol’s brother, Mohammed, holds out a book written by his nephew Imtiaz Cajee ahead of the judgment into Ahmed's death at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2017.
Ahmed Timol’s brother, Mohammed, holds out a book written by his nephew Imtiaz Cajee ahead of the judgment into Ahmed's death at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 12 October 2017.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Timol family has received a letter from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) informing them it has instructed police to open three dockets concerning the death of activist Ahmed Timol in 1971.

The charges follow the Pretoria High Court’s finding earlier this month in the re-opened inquest which found that security police murdered Timol. Judge Billy Mothle overturned the 1972 ruling of apartheid magistrate JL De Villiers that Timol committed suicide.

Mothle recommended that three former security policemen who gave evidence to the re-opened inquest face charges for committing perjury – and in the case of former Sergeant Jan Rodrigues‚ as an accessory after the fact of murder.

According to the letter the Timol family received from the NPA on Tuesday‚ the investigating officer has made considerable progress in the compilation of the dockets. The family said it was commemorating the 46th anniversary of the week in October 1971 that Ahmed Timol was snatched at a police roadblock‚ brutally tortured over what must have been four unimaginably excruciating days‚ and finally murdered on October 27.

“For 46 years the family has commemorated the loss under a cloud of official lies about the circumstances of his death‚ and for 46 years the police involved in murdering and covering up their crime‚ have evaded responsibility‚” it said in a statement. The family said it had not sought vengeance or retribution but the truth and for the lies to be expunged from the record books.

“Living under the shadow of lies is an injustice.”

The Timol family appealed to former security policemen with knowledge of the deaths of other anti-apartheid detainees to approach the victim’s families or the NPA with a view to telling the truth.

READ MORE

Mandela slams BEE proposal

ANC MP calls idea to restrict tenders to blacks 'bird-brained'
Politics
7 days ago

Timol was murdered

Judge finds two police captains pushed activist to his death from John Vorster Square in 1971
News
11 days ago

Timol judgment: Bizo's tears of closure

Tears welled up the eyes of renowned anti-apartheid lawyer George Bizos after the Pretoria High Court’s inquest into the death of activist Ahmed ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. US should take steps to manage costly climate risks: report Sci-Tech
  2. Progress in the case of Ahmed Timol: family South Africa
  3. Arctic sea ice may be declining faster than expected -study Sci-Tech
  4. Call for UCT fees to be frozen South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
X