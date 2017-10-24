More stringent measures must be adopted to ensure that scholar transport is roadworthy and in good condition‚ ANC MP Mandla Mandela said on Tuesday.

Mandela made this remark following the death of four learners and injuries to 65 others aboard a school transport bus that veered out of control near Ngqeleni‚ in the Eastern Cape‚ on Monday morning.

SECTION27 said what was equally awful was that community members had to reportedly transport the critically injured children to hospital because there were no ambulances that serve their village.

The provincial transport department said it was informed by the driver of the bus that its brakes had failed.

“The loss of life of even one pupil is a tragedy our nation cannot afford‚” Mandela said in a statement.

Mandela said the authorities and operators of scholar transport must ensure that drivers were adequately trained and have advanced driving skills to deal with any unforeseen situations on the road.

SECTION27 said it and its partners had been advocating for the improvement of ambulance services in the Eastern Cape since 2013.

“Our efforts have been met with promises but little action‚” SECTION27 said in a statement.

SECTION27 said in July this year‚ Eastern Cape health MEC Dr Pumla Dyantyi handed over 68 ambulances in Vincent in East London bringing the fleet to just over 400.

However the organisation said it was clear that the deep rural areas of the former Transkei like Mdumbi village still do not have ambulances.