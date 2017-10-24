South Africa

Schools feed pupils on credit

24 October 2017 - 13:05 By Tremaine Van Aardt
Tardy department fails to pay quarterly nutrition allocation to battling Bay education bodies.
Tardy department fails to pay quarterly nutrition allocation to battling Bay education bodies.
Image: iStock

Nelson Mandela Bay schools are feeling the pinch after being forced to extend their credit with suppliers because of the Department of Education’s failure to pay the quarterly nutrition allocation two weeks into the new term.

Several principals from the Bay’s teaching district said while feeding resumed as normal for the time being‚ their surplus nutrition stock was steadily depleting.

They said it had become the norm for the majority of the Bay district’s 342 schools to receive payment at least three weeks after the start of each term.

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima acknowledged that the department had missed the deadline for payments and appealed to schools to be patient as the matter was being attended to.

Mtima said the department had overspent on last month’s quarterly budget and was struggling to have the allocated national school nutrition programme (NSNP) quarterly amounts approved by the provincial treasury before the money was released.

He said schools which had changed their accounts from cheque to savings accounts had their allocations withheld as “this compromises compliance”.

The Herald 

READ MORE

Two children die in violent storm while en route to school

Two children have died after they were caught in a violent storm on their way to school in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 hours ago

KZN primary school evacuated after bomb threat

A primary school in KwaZulu-Natal was evacuated on Monday morning‚ after the school received threats of a bomb on the premises.
News
1 day ago

Four pupils die in Eastern Cape bus accident

Four school children have died in a bus accident in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Joburg traffic lights staying on in the rain - but power outages surge South Africa
  2. Another award for top SA Aids researchers South Africa
  3. What could kill you South Africa
  4. #CrimeStats: Mbalula doesn't understand the danger of guns - Gun Free SA South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

A look at the numbers: SA’s top 5 murder provinces
Dumisani Dlamini aka ’Chester’ drop bars
X