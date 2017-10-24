Schools feed pupils on credit

Nelson Mandela Bay schools are feeling the pinch after being forced to extend their credit with suppliers because of the Department of Education’s failure to pay the quarterly nutrition allocation two weeks into the new term.

Several principals from the Bay’s teaching district said while feeding resumed as normal for the time being‚ their surplus nutrition stock was steadily depleting.

They said it had become the norm for the majority of the Bay district’s 342 schools to receive payment at least three weeks after the start of each term.

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima acknowledged that the department had missed the deadline for payments and appealed to schools to be patient as the matter was being attended to.

Mtima said the department had overspent on last month’s quarterly budget and was struggling to have the allocated national school nutrition programme (NSNP) quarterly amounts approved by the provincial treasury before the money was released.

He said schools which had changed their accounts from cheque to savings accounts had their allocations withheld as “this compromises compliance”.

The Herald