Two children have died after they were caught in a violent storm on their way to school in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Nomcebo Shabala‚ 8‚ and Amahle Sithole‚ 13‚ were on their way to Madlethu Primary School when they were struck by lighting on Monday.

Acting Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Weziwe Thusi described the incident as a "devastating blow to the entire community".

She said it was a "sad reminder that we are now in the summer season where the frequency of lightning incidents has somehow increased from what it used to be due to the reality of climate change".

Her department said it was considering by-laws that will compel public facilities like schools‚ hospitals and community halls to feature lightning conductors that meet national safety standards.

The department said it will continue to partner with local schools to raise awareness on natural disasters and what students should do in those situations.

The two deaths come less than two weeks after a devastating mega-storm lashed the province‚ claiming 16 lives in total.