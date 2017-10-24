Death‚ mayhem and destruction. Rape‚ sexual assault and pillaging. All of them on the rise in South Africa.

Yet acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lestja Mothiba is confident that citizens have faith in the country's thin blue line of policemen and women.

"I am confident that South Africans are confident in our organisation‚" said Mothiba at a press conference just hours after the release of the crime statistics on Tuesday.

South Africa’s latest police crime statistics paint a picture of a country at war with itself.

South Africans‚ according to the Institute for Security Studies [ISS]‚ are now 13% more likely to be murdered than they were in 2003.

Murder has risen by 1.8% to 19‚016 killings in the 2016/2017 financial year when compared to the 2015/2016 financial year. That equates to 52 murders a day – five times the global rate. Of those killed‚ 3‚478 were women and children.

According to police statistics‚ there are 52 attempted murders and 61 home robberies on average a day‚ with 46 vehicles hijacked daily – along with 16 aggravated [violent] robberies occurring every hour [386 per day].