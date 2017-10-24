‘We have failed our children’

Two men are due in court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a 10-year-old girl from Manenberg. Charnelle McCrawl’s body was found dumped near Primrose Park with visible signs of assault.

Violence against children and women has come under the spotlight in Cape Town this year‚ following the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

After visiting her family in Elsies River‚ President Jacob Zuma said: "This is one of the saddest incidents I have come across.''

And recently an international social media campaign has seen thousands of women speak about being victims of sexual harassment and abuse. On Tuesday‚ Nelson Mandela's granddaughter took to Facebook to reveal that she had been raped by an ex-boyfriend.

Little Charnelle is among the 70 children reportedly killed in the Western Cape this year.

At the release of the latest crime statistics in parliament on Tuesday‚ police said the 3‚478 women and children killed made up approximately 13% of all murder victims in the past year.