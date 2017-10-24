If you are in KwaZulu-Natal you are more likely to die of heart-related conditions‚ but cancer is more likely to kill you if you live in Cape Town.

Discovery Life has just released a breakdown of its 2016 life cover claims for death and disability. It noted certain diseases were more prevalent in certain provinces but gave no reasons as to why.

Discovery Life found people in Cape Town were 44% more likely to claim for disability cover for cancer while fighting the disease‚ than residents in other provinces.

The main cause of death for Discovery clients in Cape Town was cancer‚ 22% higher than the national average.

People in Gauteng were more likely to die of conditions affecting the nervous system such as Alzheimer's‚ Parkinson's‚ stroke‚ multiple sclerosis‚ and motor neuron disease.

According to Discovery Life statistics‚ if you are living in inland provinces - like Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo‚ Free State and the Northern Cape - you are marginally more likely to die an unnatural death.