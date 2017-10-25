South Africa

Cape Town gears up to fight wildfires with treated sewage

25 October 2017 - 13:24 By Dave Chambers
Cape Town experiences up to 9‚000 vegetation fires each summer.
Cape Town experiences up to 9‚000 vegetation fires each summer.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Treated effluent could be used on wildfires in Cape Town this summer to avoid depleting shrinking stocks of drinking water.

Labour-intensive firefighting methods are also being stepped up‚ and as a last resort fire tenders will be filled with sea water.

The measures were unveiled on Wednesday as the City of Cape Town said 120 seasonal firefighters were completing their training and two helicopters and a spotter plane would be on standby from December 1.

“We have reassessed our fire management strategy amid the prevailing drought crisis and adapted accordingly‚” said JP Smith‚ the mayoral committee member for safety and security.

A study was under way to see if treated effluent could be used on fires “without any detrimental effects to personnel and firefighting equipment”‚ he said.

Other steps being taken included:

- Ensuring fire engines with foam systems were dispatched rapidly to wildfires;

- Using firefighters with beaters and rakes to contain fires‚ and placing greater emphasis on perimeter firefighting;

- Mapping all alternative water sources‚ such as rivers‚ dams and vleis‚ so they can be used to extract water;

- Bombing wildfires from the air with seawater rather than fresh water whenever possible.

“As a last resort‚ the service will use sea water in its vehicles for firefighting purposes‚ although this is not recommended as it could corrode equipment‚” said Smith.

Cape Town experiences up to 9‚000 vegetation fires each summer‚ and Smith said the protection of life and property would remain the top priority.

“If it is necessary to use drinking water to extinguish a fire‚ this will happen without hesitation‚” he said.

But he warned the city council would not accept responsibility for damage to private property caused by low water pressure or water rationing.

“Property owners must speak to their insurer and other relevant bodies to ensure they are aware of all requirements and consequences of fires during a time of drought when water pressure will likely be low‚” he said.

Water pressure would not be reduced in informal settlements. “This is due to the risks that informal structures pose and also the high population density of these areas.”

READ MORE

De Lille welcomes R21m disaster grant for drought-hit Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has received a boost for its for its drought-fighting strategy with a R20.8-million disaster relief grant.
News
2 months ago

Much mudslinging about Cape Town water crisis

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has blamed competing companies for fuelling confusion about the City of Cape Town’s alternative water plans‚ while ...
Politics
5 days ago

World's water-loss experts aim for Cape's scorched earth

At the rate Cape Town’s winter rainfall is going‚ another hot‚ dry summer will make this year’s drought will look like a Sunday school picnic.
News
3 months ago

South Africa’s problems lie in political negligence, not its Constitution

South Africa is witnessing another wave of disillusionment with the constitutional arrangement that followed the end of apartheid in 1994.
Politics
3 months ago

Pure genius! UCT's mine wastewater solution could also aid desalination

Seventeen years of work aimed at purifying mine wastewater could start paying off close to home for the University of Cape Town.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Apleni says court judgment setting aside his suspension is a vindication South Africa
  2. Mr Ugly Zimbabwe headed to SA for African title Africa
  3. Millions of ecologically disastrous pellets on their way to Mozambique South Africa
  4. Woman claims boss raped her - then forced her into sex act with dog South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer
X