Cops' cash-heist figure 'rubbish'

The police appear to have under-reported the number of cash-in-transit heists, according to the SA Banking Risk Information Centre.

According to a Sabric report - leaked exclusively to The Times in the wake of the release by the police of the annual crime statistics - there were 409 cash-in-transit heists between April 2016 and March.

But police stats for the same period record only 152.

Using the Sabric figures, cash-in-transit heists surged from 254 in the 2015-2016 accounting year to 409 a year later - a 61% rise.

Sabric did not respond to requests for comment.