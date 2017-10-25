South Africa

Danny Jordaan's rape accuser extends olive branch

25 October 2017
Jennifer Ferguson has reached out to SA Football Association boss Danny Jordaan, offering a mediation process to deal with allegations that he raped her over 20 years ago.

The 55-year-old former ANC MP and singer said in a Facebook message on Tuesday: "The levels of rape that have been normalised in our society are damaging to the very fabric of sanity in our communities. The levels of silenced pain in our nation cannot continue without serious consequences.

"Men who choose to rape women are seriously damaged. Women who are raped are confronted with death and forced to continue living with the memory of their humiliation being a constant experience.

"A society that laughs at this pathology is betraying its future. We've to find another way.

"We have decided to formally offer Danny Jordaan an opportunity for a mediated restorative justice process that would be facilitated by [Bishop] Paul Verryn in consultation with experts in this field."

Jordaan has remained largely silent on the allegations. He told The Times at the weekend that he would comment at a later stage.

But the 66-year-old admonished the media for taking a position on the allegations.

