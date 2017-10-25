Danny Jordaan's rape accuser extends olive branch

Jennifer Ferguson has reached out to SA Football Association boss Danny Jordaan, offering a mediation process to deal with allegations that he raped her over 20 years ago.

The 55-year-old former ANC MP and singer said in a Facebook message on Tuesday: "The levels of rape that have been normalised in our society are damaging to the very fabric of sanity in our communities. The levels of silenced pain in our nation cannot continue without serious consequences.

"Men who choose to rape women are seriously damaged. Women who are raped are confronted with death and forced to continue living with the memory of their humiliation being a constant experience.