Infamous Umhlanga businessman victim of armed robbery
Just hours after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the latest national crime stats on Tuesday‚ another incident to be added to next year's statistics took place in La Lucia‚ northern Durban.
The victim was controversial Umhlanga businessman Thoshan Panday.
Mbalula revealed in parliament on Tuesday that cases of aggravated robbery had surged by nearly 8 500 incidents from the last year‚ up to 140 956 incidents - a 6.4% increase year-on-year. What happened to Panday would fall under this crime category.
A gang of armed men stormed Panday’s Homeford Drive home‚ accosting two relatives who had been at home at the time. One man‚ armed with a rifle‚ stood guard at the gate while his cohorts swept through the home.
They are understood to have escaped with 17 designer handbags‚ a Rolex watch worth R500 000 and a safe containing cash and a gun.
Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Panday called the raid a “serious violation of his right to privacy”.
“My family and I have found ourselves as victims of a home invasion and robbery … in an environment where my family should feel safe. Jewellery‚ valuables and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken‚” he said.
“The matter is presently being investigated by the police. We have faith that the police will find the perpetrators and that our legal justice system will ensure that justice is served‚” he said.
Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that a case of house robbery was under investigation.
“A 46-year-old man was attacked in his house at La Lucia‚ Durban North. Five suspects demanded his firearm‚ jewels and cash. They fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. No arrests have been made and the matter is under investigation‚” he said.
Panday himself has been a central figure in the high-profile investigation of the so-called “Cato Manor death squad”. This squad of policemen faces a litany of charges including murder‚ specifically of suspects during the course of their arrests.
Former KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen‚ now retired‚ maintained that their prosecution had been blowback from an investigation into Panday and his links to top police officers.
Panday had criminal charges against him withdrawn.
