Just hours after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the latest national crime stats on Tuesday‚ another incident to be added to next year's statistics took place in La Lucia‚ northern Durban.

The victim was controversial Umhlanga businessman Thoshan Panday.

Mbalula revealed in parliament on Tuesday that cases of aggravated robbery had surged by nearly 8 500 incidents from the last year‚ up to 140 956 incidents - a 6.4% increase year-on-year. What happened to Panday would fall under this crime category.

A gang of armed men stormed Panday’s Homeford Drive home‚ accosting two relatives who had been at home at the time. One man‚ armed with a rifle‚ stood guard at the gate while his cohorts swept through the home.

They are understood to have escaped with 17 designer handbags‚ a Rolex watch worth R500 000 and a safe containing cash and a gun.