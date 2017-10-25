Jozi eviction plan a 'waste of time'

The plan adopted by the City of Johannesburg to evict people from hijacked buildings in order to turn these assets into low-cost housing is a futile exercise.

This is the view of Alana Potter, director of research and advocacy at the Socioeconomic Rights Institute , who spoke at the SA Human Rights Commission indaba on access to housing for migrants living in Gauteng.

Potter alerted the gathering in Braamfontein on Tuesday to the fact that section 26 of the constitution states that everyone has the right to adequate housing.

"Citizenship is not specified in the constitution. It does not say that everyone who is a South African has a right to proper housing. It says everyone who lives in South Africa."

Potter raised questions about Johannesburg's housing strategy.