KZN education MEC supports school as investigation continues

25 October 2017 - 08:16 By Jeff Wicks
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana.
Image: Facebook/Kzndoe

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana says Maritzburg College has the support of his department as an independent investigation into allegations of racism at the institution continues.

"This school has been in the news, but, notwithstanding that, we are here to let you know that you have our support," he said on Tuesday.

The department instituted a "full-scale investigation" after receiving a number of allegations relating to racism.

Three pupils at the college created a stir recently by posting a picture online of themselves holding EFF T-shirts bearing the words, "EFF, our last hope of getting our land back."

The school launched disciplinary action against the teenagers and charged them with contravening the Schools Act of 1996.

The charges have been put on hold pending the outcome of the department's investigation.

Dlungwana said a number of academic programmes had been introduced to help the province's under-performing schools.

"Our system is ready and this is a school that performs very well. We wanted to show the pupils they have our support and we want them to deliver on their academic potential," he said.

"We are confident that, given the changes we have made, the school system in KwaZulu-Natal will perform well and our pass percentage will increase from 66% to 77% for 2017."

