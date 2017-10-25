KZN education MEC supports school as investigation continues

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana says Maritzburg College has the support of his department as an independent investigation into allegations of racism at the institution continues.

"This school has been in the news, but, notwithstanding that, we are here to let you know that you have our support," he said on Tuesday.

The department instituted a "full-scale investigation" after receiving a number of allegations relating to racism.

Three pupils at the college created a stir recently by posting a picture online of themselves holding EFF T-shirts bearing the words, "EFF, our last hope of getting our land back."