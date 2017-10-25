TISO Blackstar’s journalists have walked away with multiple accolades over the past week‚ scooping awards in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards and in the regional phases of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards.

The Times photographers Alon Skuy and Thuli Dlamini walked away with the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year 2017 [VJOY17] photography category in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal‚ respectively. While Skuy won for photographs of #FeesMustFall protests in Johannesburg‚ Dlamini won for her haunting image of notorious prison escapee Annanias Mathe.

Skuy also scooped up the Standard Bank Sikuvile photographic awards for the news and sports photography categories.

Sowetan's Frank Maponya and Sandile Ndlovu won the Standard Bank Sikuvile hard news category for their “school of horrors” report on the dire situation faced by young Limpopo children‚ while The Herald’s Estelle Ellis won the competition’s coveted feature writing category for her reports on the shock closure of frail care centres in the province and a toxic river spill.

Graeme Hosken‚ Alon Skuy and Boikhutso Ntsoko were nominated as finalists for their multiplatform entry #DeathDrive in the Standard Bank Sikuvile competition‚ which documented the lives of South Africa’s mortuary workers.

Graeme Hosken‚ Kyle Cowan‚ Genevieve Quintal‚ Mzilikazi wa Afrika‚ Hannah Ziady‚ Sabelo Skiti‚ Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Thanduxolo Jika won the highly contested VJOY17 print news category in the Gauteng region for their exposé on the Gupta emails and state capture‚ which saw them declared the “indisputable winners”.

Tania Broughton and Thuli Dlamini won the VJOY17 KwaZulu-Natal regional print feature category for shining the light on the horrors of Durban’s Thokoza women’s hostel‚ home to more than 4 000 women and children.

The VJOY17 KwaZulu-Natal regional sustainability category winner was Tiso Blackstar’s consumer reporter Wendy Knowler‚ who won for her in-depth reporting on failings around the recycling of plastic shopping bags.

Laura Grant and Alastair Otter‚ freelancing for TimesLIVE‚ won the VJOY17 Gauteng regional online category for their data journalism driven story on the hidden dangers of asbestos in Gauteng’s schools.