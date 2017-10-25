The University of Cape Town (UCT) said classes and tests would go ahead as normal‚ in spite of calls by some students for the campus to shut down on Wednesday.

Students threatened to close the campus and planned to march to parliament on Wednesday‚ alongside Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students‚ to demand that President Jacob Zuma release a report on tuition fees.

Zuma received the final report of the Heher Commission on the feasibility of free higher education at the end of August but it is yet to be released.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said academic activity scheduled for Wednesday would continue.

“The social media claims that the UCT executive has agreed to shut down the university today is inaccurate‚” said Moholola.

But a series of tweets posted by the SRC painted a different picture.