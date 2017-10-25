South Africa

Universities collect R21bn in tuition fees

25 October 2017 - 11:35 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
University of Pretoria
Image: Facebook/University of Pretoria

Public higher education institutions managed to raise over R21-billion through tuition fees in 2016‚ according to figures released by Statistics South Africa.

Statistician-General Pali Lehohla presented the financial statistics on 20 public universities and six universities of technology on Tuesday in Pretoria.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) raised the most in tuition fees‚ collecting R2.8-billion.

This was followed by the University of Pretoria‚ with about R1.927-billion.

The department of higher education boosted institutions' coffers through its grants.

“Cash receipts from operating activities increased by R6 410 million‚ from R60 956 million in 2015 to R67 366 million in 2016. This increase was due to increases in grants received from the Department of Higher Education and Training and other receipts (including tuition fees)‚” said the report.

Universities were also able to collect R15.7-billion from other receipts‚ which is money collected through donations‚ interest received by the institution and research income.

Universities that collected the most money through other receipts were the University of Cape Town‚ the University of Stellenbosch and the University of Pretoria.

Including tuition‚ all in all South Africa's public higher education institutions had a total income from operating activities of R67.4-billion in the financial year ended 31 December 2016.

