Van Breda murder case: Did the neighbours hear anything?

A neighbour heard males having a massive fight a few hours before the Van Breda axe killings at 12 Goske Street - while another heard "nothing at all".

Earlier this year Stephanie Op't Hof testified for the state in the Henri van Breda murder trial. He is accused of axing his parents and brother to death.

She said she heard aggressive male voices engaged in a fight earlier in the evening before the killings and was taken aback.

The sounds - the defence tried unsuccessfully to convince her - were actually the sound track of Star Trek 2.

On Tuesday in the High Court in Cape Town, another neighbour - for the defence - said "she heard nothing" despite the fact that "sound carries easily" at the estate.

Annelize Taljaard, who lived at number 14 Goske Street with her three children (two at school and one now at university), said she was home on the night of January 26 2015.