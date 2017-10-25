WATCH | Cop brutally attacked with hammer, gun stolen
WARNING: Graphic imagery not for sensitive viewers
A policeman was repeatedly hit with a hammer at a train station in Cape Town on Monday as two men robbed him of his service pistol.
A video has appeared on social media‚ showing one man striking a heavy blow to the policeman's head as he was about to enter the Woltemade train station.
The hammer fell and another assailant picked it up and continued assaulting the policeman repeatedly.
The other man struggled with the policeman for his firearm.
The men eventually took the policeman's service pistol before running away.
Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident‚ saying police are searching for two male suspects.
"The attack occurred around 8am at Woltemade railway station. Two suspects attacked the constable and robbed him off his firearm. The matter is under investigation. No one has been arrested yet‚" he said. Traut declined to give the name of the officer involved and his current condition.
He also declined to say where the officer is stationed‚ saying the matter is under police investigation.
The attack occurred hours before Police Minister Fikile Mbalula vowed that no one will walk free after assaulting a police officer.
Mbalula was speaking in Vanderbijlpark‚ Gauteng‚ where six on-duty officers were recently attacked by foreign nationals allegedly peddling drugs in the area.
Mbalula visited the house where officers were attacked and met the injured officers before addressing their colleagues at Vanderbijlpark Stadium.
"Whether it's Nigerians‚ Congolese or South Africans‚ we must clamp down on them‚" Mbalula said on Monday.
"Finish them. They must know that there is rule of law in this country. No one will assault an on-duty police officer and walk free. We will squeeze them‚" he said.
No arrests have been made in the Vanderbijlpark incident. Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba said a case of attempted murder is being investigated. The suspects are on the run.
"We are looking for them. There is a team of detectives that is hunting them. We want to call upon our communities to assist us in locating them because they must come and answer to the crime they have committed‚" Mothibe said in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.
