WATCH | Cop brutally attacked with hammer, gun stolen

A policeman was repeatedly hit with a hammer at a train station in Cape Town on Monday as two men robbed him of his service pistol.

A video has appeared on social media‚ showing one man striking a heavy blow to the policeman's head as he was about to enter the Woltemade train station.

The hammer fell and another assailant picked it up and continued assaulting the policeman repeatedly.

The other man struggled with the policeman for his firearm.

The men eventually took the policeman's service pistol before running away.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the incident‚ saying police are searching for two male suspects.