The strike by security guards at the Thelle Mogoerane (Natalspruit) Hospital in Vosloorus is beginning to pose threats to the safety of the medical staff and all other workers at the facility.

Since the strike began on October 19‚ all those who work at the hospital have been doing so unguarded.

A psychiatric patient has committed suicide and a number of patients have been living the regional hospital without proper clearance from the hospital.

On Wednesday‚ the security guards‚ dressed in their traditional blue and navy uniforms‚ sat next to the hospital’s parking lot and watched as a patient walked out of the hospital with nobody declaring him fit to go.

No contingency plan to deal with security has been implemented at this regional hospital - and thugs have already spotted their opportunity. In the bathrooms on the ground floor of the hospital‚ all the taps in the male toilets have been stolen.