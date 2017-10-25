South Africa

Work on N2 nearly complete

25 October 2017 - 08:47 By aisha hauser and olivia decelles
Two years of roadworks on one of Cape Town's busiest commuter routes are almost over.

A R200-million project that adds a lane to each side of the N2 between Borcherds Quarry Road and the R300 will be completed by the end of November, the provincial transport department said on Tuesday.

"This road upgrade will provide better ride quality, safety and visibility for the 82,000 vehicles that travel on this section of the N2 every day," said spokesman Byron la Hoe.

"The carrying capacity of the road will be improved with an extra lane on each side. This will benefit high-capacity buses and taxis in particular because the right-hand lane is designated as a dedicated bus lane during peak periods."

Work on the 7km stretch of highway began in January 2016. It also includes new streetlights, improved drainage and a skid-resistant surface.

La Hoe said the project had created 21,619 days of employment.

