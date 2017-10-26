Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain
26 October 2017 - 16:24
Mountain rescue climbers have located the body of a woman who died after falling approximately 90 metres on Table Mountain.
Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais said the 32-year-old woman‚ from Cape Town‚ was found at the base of a cliff above Camps Bay after a search on Wednesday.
“The woman had died as an apparent result of injuries sustained from a fall of approximately 90m‚” he said.
The body was stretchered off the mountain.
There was no indication of foul play‚ he added.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE