Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain

Mountain rescue climbers have located the body of a woman who died after falling approximately 90 metres on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais said the 32-year-old woman‚ from Cape Town‚ was found at the base of a cliff above Camps Bay after a search on Wednesday.

“The woman had died as an apparent result of injuries sustained from a fall of approximately 90m‚” he said.

The body was stretchered off the mountain.

There was no indication of foul play‚ he added.