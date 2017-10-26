South Africa

Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain

26 October 2017 - 16:24 By Timeslive
Table mountain. File photo.
Table mountain. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Mountain rescue climbers have located the body of a woman who died after falling approximately 90 metres on Table Mountain.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesman Johan Marais said the 32-year-old woman‚ from Cape Town‚ was found at the base of a cliff above Camps Bay after a search on Wednesday.

“The woman had died as an apparent result of injuries sustained from a fall of approximately 90m‚” he said.

The body was stretchered off the mountain.

There was no indication of foul play‚ he added.

Most read

  1. Cape Town pupils sent home early amid gang war South Africa
  2. WATCH | Murdered farmer’s friend issues plea for public support South Africa
  3. Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. UCT seeks urgent court order banning violent protests South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X