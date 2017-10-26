Violence in some of Cape Town’s northern suburbs forced schools to close early on Thursday.

On Thursday‚ TimesLIVE received information that a leading school in Kraaifontein had told parents that police had advised it to send pupils home early.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said: “We continuously share information with schools to alert learners of possible dangers. This morning a shooting incident occurred in Scottsdene and schools in the area were notified‚ however the final decision to adjourn learners will have to be obtained from the particular school.”

The provincial education department confirmed that some schools closed early.

Jessica Shelver‚ spokesman for education MEC Debbie Schafer‚ said pupils at Scottsdene Senior Secondary had to “wait for the body in the street to be removed” before they could leave.

An image of a man who allegedly tried to gain access to Booysen in hospital has been circulated on social media and well as in the local press. He is allegedly from Scottsville‚ near Scottsdene.