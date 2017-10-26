Amid controversy and claims that it was unconstitutional‚ the eThekwini municipality's full council decided on Thursday not to approve a controversial set of rules that will effectively ban the public and the media from attending certain meetings and accessing certain information.

The decision to defer the adoption of the proposed Rules of Order Amendment By-law was taken at a full council meeting at the Durban city hall after a recommendation by ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu.

This comes after opposition parties had voiced their concern about some aspects of the proposal‚ and also contended that the by-law was unconstitutional‚ impractical and unfair.

During a heated full council meeting‚ the DA threatened to take legal action against the city if the contentious by-law was adopted. The DA also claimed that some councillors had been given the amended document on Wednesday and others on Thursday - which meant not every councillor had enough time to peruse it.