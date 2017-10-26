South Africa

Court bid to overturn Stellenbosch language shake-up fails

26 October 2017 - 15:58 By Dave Chambers
Stellenbosch University. File photo.
Stellenbosch University. File photo.
Image: ERHARDT THIEL

A judge has dismissed an attempt to overturn Stellenbosch University’s new language policy‚ which dispenses with Afrikaans as the primary language of instruction.

Judge Daniel Dlodlo said the challenge‚ led by Gelyke Kanse (Equal Chances) and Jan Heunis‚ president of the university convocation‚ aimed to prove that the policy introduced on January 1 would cause the “virtual exclusion of Afrikaans”.

In a 48-page judgment after arguments in the High Court in Cape Town‚ Dlodlo said the policy “does not reduce the Afrikaans offering at Stellenbosch University”. In fact‚ its goal was to “maintain and if possible increase the Afrikaans offering subject to demand and resources”. 

Heunis argued in court that an “irrational process” was followed in approving the new policy‚ claiming that it was pushed through amid fears violence could break out.

But the university’s advocate‚ Jeremy Muller‚ said a “thorough‚ intensive process” was followed.

Dlodlo‚ who heard the case with Judge Kate Savage‚ said: “The real complaint appears to be the cumulative effect of decisions by multiple universities that negatively impact Afrikaans speakers.

“Perhaps the applicants must take the issue of what is perceived to be a countrywide pattern up with the national government. The point is that Stellenbosch University continues to teach in Afrikaans and the impugned policy requires it to maintain or increase [its] Afrikaans offering.”

READ MORE

SA universities score top marks in global rankings

Nine South African universities have been ranked among the best in the 2018 Global Best Universities survey.
News
1 day ago

Universities collect R21bn in tuition fees

Public higher education institutions managed to raise over R21-billion through tuition fees in 2016‚ according to figures released by Statistics ...
News
1 day ago

Call for UCT fees to be frozen

On Tuesday over 1‚000 University of Cape Town students gathered in Jameson Hall to meet about the proposed increase in UCT fees for 2018. Outgoing ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town pupils sent home early amid gang war South Africa
  2. WATCH | Murdered farmer’s friend issues plea for public support South Africa
  3. Body recovered after 90m fall on Table Mountain South Africa
  4. UCT seeks urgent court order banning violent protests South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X